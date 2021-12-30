Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 2.5%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $88.57. 5,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.12.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309 in the last ninety days.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

