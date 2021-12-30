Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.37). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,650%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

Glaukos stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

