Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 13,581 shares.The stock last traded at $6.83 and had previously closed at $6.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $6,091,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

