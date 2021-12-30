Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.77

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.77 and traded as low as C$21.61. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$21.61, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$489.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.77.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.71%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

