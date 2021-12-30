Gnosis Price Hits $547.09 on Top Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $547.09 or 0.01153154 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $823.14 million and approximately $41.14 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

