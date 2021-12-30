GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.83 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

