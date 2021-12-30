GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.58. GoHealth shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 11,096 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.