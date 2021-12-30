GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.58. GoHealth shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 11,096 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

