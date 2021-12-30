Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.23

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.54 ($0.14). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 375,096 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.22. The company has a market cap of £52.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.