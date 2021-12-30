GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.64

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliances, consumer electronic products, and general merchandise in the People's Republic of China. The company also sells its products online through self-operated and platform models. In addition, it is involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and property holding activities.

