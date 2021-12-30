Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Grab has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

