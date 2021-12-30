Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:GBX opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

