Grin Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Grin has a total market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.91 or 0.07895084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00314466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.74 or 0.00917854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.77 or 0.00481999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.97 or 0.00260218 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,969,880 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

