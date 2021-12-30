Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 18,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 871,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.