Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 18,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 871,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
