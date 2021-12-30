Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,439. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

