Hamster Market Capitalization Tops $35.55 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.03 or 0.07806453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,432.53 or 0.99939690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

