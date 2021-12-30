Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.