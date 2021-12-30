Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $345.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $263.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

