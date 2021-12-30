Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

NYSE:NSC opened at $295.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $296.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

