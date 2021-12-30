Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,023 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

PAYX stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

