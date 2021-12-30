Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,571 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

