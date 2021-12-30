Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,334 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,895,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $162,534,000 after buying an additional 886,265 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.