Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average is $164.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.45 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

