Harvest Management LLC Purchases 90,200 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 187.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 14.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Kellner Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

