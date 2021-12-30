Hathor (HTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.20 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $353.59 million and $18.20 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 900,206,176 coins and its circulating supply is 224,261,176 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

