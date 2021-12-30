Head-To-Head Analysis: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

25.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and American National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $77.63 million 2.16 $14.29 million $3.27 7.72 American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.74 $30.05 million $3.76 10.40

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.35%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 26.81% 16.17% 1.26% American National Bankshares 35.20% 11.91% 1.30%

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

