Head-To-Head Comparison: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) versus alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares alstria office REIT and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle International 21.27% 14.75% 3.38%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for alstria office REIT and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alstria office REIT 0 6 0 0 2.00 Crown Castle International 1 3 9 0 2.62

Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $198.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares alstria office REIT and Crown Castle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 15.34 $1.06 billion $3.03 68.42

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than alstria office REIT.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats alstria office REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

