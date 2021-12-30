Head-To-Head Review: Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) & Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 9.55% 6.23% 5.25% Genmab A/S 36.35% 14.37% 12.92%

This table compares Ceapro and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $11.29 million 2.79 $1.39 million $0.02 20.26 Genmab A/S $1.55 billion 17.15 $728.93 million $7.00 58.07

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ceapro. Ceapro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceapro and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Ceapro on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

