Head to Head Review: TD (NASDAQ:GLG) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TD alerts:

0.6% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TD and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $28.27 million 1.96 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Regions Financial $6.66 billion 3.13 $1.09 billion $2.66 8.21

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TD and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 2 8 8 0 2.33

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than TD.

Risk and Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TD and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 0.18% 0.20% 0.15% Regions Financial 40.43% 16.44% 1.78%

Summary

Regions Financial beats TD on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.