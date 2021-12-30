Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,307. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

