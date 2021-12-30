HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($70.45) to €58.00 ($65.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

