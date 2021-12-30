Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

