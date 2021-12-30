Herbalist Token (HERB) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Herbalist Token has a market capitalization of $55,608.66 and approximately $450.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 153.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005855 BTC.

About Herbalist Token

Herbalist Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

