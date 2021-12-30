Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $68,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Southern by 31.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 61.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.