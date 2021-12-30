Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 269 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.76 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.