Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $480.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

