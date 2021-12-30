Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,897 shares of company stock worth $5,618,233 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average is $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

