Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

