Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Issue None Dividend of $1.30

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by 67.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

HIFS stock opened at $413.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.14. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $413.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $881.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

