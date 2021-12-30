Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 172,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

