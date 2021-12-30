HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) versus Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Critical Review

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HomeStreet and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 29.78% 16.68% 1.63% Central Valley Community Bancorp 35.29% 11.64% 1.30%

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HomeStreet pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HomeStreet and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

HomeStreet currently has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.63 $79.99 million $5.28 9.78 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.14 $20.35 million $2.31 9.04

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.