Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $207.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

