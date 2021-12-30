Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $479,619,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $439.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $440.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

