Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.23%.

