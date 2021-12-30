Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 2.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s share price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 3,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 394,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

