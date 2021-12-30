HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 413,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HUYA by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

