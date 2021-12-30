Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Up to $39.96

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.96, but opened at $41.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $694.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

