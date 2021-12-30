I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

I-Mab stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.