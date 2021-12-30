ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Down 1.8%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.69. 368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 207,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.