Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $1,020.18

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $655.87 million and $36.31 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $1,020.18 or 0.02144084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.71 or 0.07802872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,402.13 or 0.99623391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007851 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

