ImageCash Price Down 2.7% This Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $12,665.45 and $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.32 or 0.07789086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.83 or 0.99913224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007969 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.